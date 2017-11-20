Transfer of Riina's body okayed (3)

Bologna, November 20 - The Parma prosecutors office has signed the OK for the body of former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina to be transferred, sources said Monday. Riina died in a section for prisoners of Parma hospital on Friday. He is set to be buried in his hometown of Corleone, in Sicily. The Italian church has ruled out a public funeral for Riina, pointing out that the pope has excommunicated mafiosi. Riina, who turned 87 the day before he died, was still considered head of Cosa Nostra despite spending 24 years under the 41 bis tough jail regime. He had been in a coma since the second of two recent operations and had been badly ill for a long time. Nicknamed The Beast for his ferocity, he was serving life for a slew of crimes including the assassinations of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino 25 years ago. Other infamous assassinations were those of Carabinieri General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, who had recently been appointed prefect of Palermo, in 1982; and of Sicilian Governor Piersanti Mattarella, the brother of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in 1980.