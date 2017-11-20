Soccer: Tavecchio has quit as FIGC chief (3)

Rome, November 20 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Carlo Tavecchio has quit following the national team's shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the head of Italian Referees' Association AIA said on Monday. "Carlo Tavecchio has just resigned," AIA President Marcello Nicchi said on the way out of a meeting of the federation's board. Tavecchio sacked Gian Piero Ventura as Italy coach last week after the four-time world champions lost to a modest Sweden side in a playoff to reach next year's tournament in Russia. He was under intense pressure, with Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò saying he should step down and many commentators arguing Ventura's failings as coach were not the only reason for the debacle. Tavecchio will stay in charge of the day-to-day running of the FIGC until new elections, which should be called within 90 days, according to Gabriele Gravina, the head of the Lega Pro lower-tier championships. Malagò also set to call an emergency CONI meeting for Wednesday to discuss the crisis of Italian soccer, sources said