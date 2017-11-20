Criminals out, no pacts with anyone in Ostia says Di Pillo

Rome, November 20 - Giuliana Di Pillo said Monday that her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the Rome seaside district of Ostia will keep out organized crime after winning Sunday's runoff vote there. "We will govern with rules of iron. We won't let crime enter the institutions," Di Pillo said after beating the centre right's candidate Monica Picca with around 60% of the vote. "Every person who does not follow the rules is out. No pacts with no one ever. "We'll do everything with public tender competitions because it is not right to assign things directly. "We must be by the side of the forces of law and order". The turnout on Sunday was just 33.6%. Two years ago the municipality became the first in Rome to ever be dissolved for Mafia infiltration. "Well done Giuliana Di Pillo!," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a M5S member, said via Twitter. "The Roman people are with us and in favour of change". Picca said that votes of the Spada criminal clan and of supporters of the far-right CasaPound party were key to the 5-Star Movement's victory in Sunday's runoff in Ostia. "We lost and they gained around 1,000 votes in the area of the seaplane base, where the CasaPound votes are concentrated," said Picca. When asked if she thought the Spada-linked vote went to Giuliana Di Pillo, Picca replied: "I certainly do".