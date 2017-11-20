No to 'uncharted waters' outside eurozone-Gentiloni (2)

Vercelli, November 20 - Paolo Gentiloni on Monday warned about the hypothesis of Italy dropping the euro as its currency, citing the turmoil caused by Brexit. "We are no longer the bottom of the class (in the EU for growth) after the third quarter of this year," Gentiloni told a meeting of industrialists in the northern city of Vercelli. "There are other European countries with lower growth forecasts, including a friend country that has chosen, democratically and legitimately, to leave Europe. "I say that to those who think there are uncharted waters outside the eurozone".