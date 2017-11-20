Action without pension responses - CGIL's Camusso (2)

Rome, November 20 - Susanna Camusso, the leader of Italy's largest trade-union confederation, the leftwing CGIL, said Monday that the union will take action if the government fails to give responses on the issue of pensions. The unions want an increase in the retirement age to 67, set to kick in in 2019, to be postponed, saying many people doing heavy jobs should be exempted. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said only marginal adjustments can be made without damaging the sustainability of the system. "The government is not giving signals," Camusso told Radio Articolo1 ahead of talks on Tuesday. "We always try until the end... if there are no responses it will be necessary to go back to the streets (to demonstrate)". Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that he hoped Italy's trade unions "understand the efforts" the government was making to reach an agreement on the retirement age for State pensions.