Rome

Ostia: Criminals out, no pacts with anyone-Di Pillo (2)

New head of municipality says will govern with rules of iron

Rome, November 20 - Giuliana Di Pillo said Monday that her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the Rome seaside district of Ostia will keep out organized crime after winning Sunday's runoff vote there. "We will govern with rules of iron. We won't let crime enter the institutions," Di Pillo said after beating the centre right's candidate with around 60% of the vote. "Every person who does not follow the rules is out. No pacts with no one ever. "We'll do everything with public tender competitions because it is not right to assign things directly. "We must be by the side of the forces of law and order".

