Ostia: Criminals out, no pacts with anyone-Di Pillo (2)

Rome
20/11/2017
Rome, November 20 - Giuliana Di Pillo said Monday that her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the Rome seaside district of Ostia will keep out organized crime after winning Sunday's runoff vote there. "We will govern with rules of iron. We won't let crime enter the institutions," Di Pillo said after beating the centre right's candidate with around 60% of the vote. "Every person who does not follow the rules is out. No pacts with no one ever. "We'll do everything with public tender competitions because it is not right to assign things directly. "We must be by the side of the forces of law and order".
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Posta non recapitata, la società avvia azioni disciplinari
di Giuseppe Palomba
“U curtu” e i legami con i clan calabresi
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online