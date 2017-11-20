Milan

Milan among favourites before EMA decision

Voting to start at 17:00

Milan among favourites before EMA decision

Milan, November 20 - The European Union on Monday will decide which city will host the European Medicines Agency, which is set to leave London because of Brexit, with Milan among the favourites. The remaining 27 member States are set to start voting on the decision in Brussels at 17:00, with Italy represented by European Affairs Undersecretary Sandro Gozi. Three of the 19 cities in the running withdraw their bids on Monday - Malta's Valletta, Croatia's Zagreb and Ireland capital Dublin, which is instead focusing on landing the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Posta non recapitata, la società avvia azioni disciplinari

Posta non recapitata, la società avvia azioni disciplinari

di Giuseppe Palomba

“U curtu” e i legami con i clan calabresi

“U curtu” e i legami con i clan calabresi

di Arcangelo Badolati

Auto in un burrone, muore 70enne. Due bambini feriti

Auto in un burrone, muore 70enne. Due bambini feriti

Era meningite di gruppo B

Era meningite di gruppo B

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33