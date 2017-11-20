Milan among favourites before EMA decision

Milan
20/11/2017
Milan, November 20 - The European Union on Monday will decide which city will host the European Medicines Agency, which is set to leave London because of Brexit, with Milan among the favourites. The remaining 27 member States are set to start voting on the decision in Brussels at 17:00, with Italy represented by European Affairs Undersecretary Sandro Gozi. Three of the 19 cities in the running withdraw their bids on Monday - Malta's Valletta, Croatia's Zagreb and Ireland capital Dublin, which is instead focusing on landing the European Banking Authority (EBA).
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Posta non recapitata, la società avvia azioni disciplinari
di Giuseppe Palomba
“U curtu” e i legami con i clan calabresi
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Marina Bottari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online