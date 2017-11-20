Milan among favourites before EMA decision

Milan, November 20 - The European Union on Monday will decide which city will host the European Medicines Agency, which is set to leave London because of Brexit, with Milan among the favourites. The remaining 27 member States are set to start voting on the decision in Brussels at 17:00, with Italy represented by European Affairs Undersecretary Sandro Gozi. Three of the 19 cities in the running withdraw their bids on Monday - Malta's Valletta, Croatia's Zagreb and Ireland capital Dublin, which is instead focusing on landing the European Banking Authority (EBA).