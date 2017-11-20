Gentiloni hopes unions understand pension efforts (2)

Vercelli
20/11/2017
Vercelli, November 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that he hoped Italy's trade unions "understand the efforts" the government was making to reach an agreement on the retirement age for State pensions. The unions want an increase in the retirement age to 67, set to kick in in 2019, to be postponed, saying many people doing heavy jobs should be exempted. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said only marginal adjustments can be made without damaging the sustainability of the system.
