Transfer of Riina's body okayed (2)

Bologna, November 20 - The Parma prosecutors office has signed the OK for the body of former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina to be transferred, sources said Monday. Riina died in a section for prisoners of Parma hospital on Friday. He is set to be buried in his hometown of Corleone, in Sicily. The Italian church has ruled out a public funeral for Riina, pointing out that the pope has excommunicated mafiosi.