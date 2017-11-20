Soccer: Juve's Allegri demands response after 'slap' (2)

Turin, November 20 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Monday that his side must make a positive response after Sunday's "undeserved" 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria. "If you are not reactive in the head, you get slaps even when you don't deserve them," Allegri, whose men narrowed the gap in the closing stages on Sunday after being 3-0 down in Genoa, said via Twitter. "Now we must react with positiveness. The days up to January 6 will tell us a lot about who are are and where we want to go!".