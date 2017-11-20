Milan

CONSOB revokes Carige suspension (2)

Milan, November 20 - Italian stock-market regulator CONSOB said Monday that it has lifted a suspension in trading of the stock of troubled lender Banca Carige. The share was suspended on Friday in relation to uncertainty about the lender's 560-million-euro share. The European Central Bank has demanded the capital increase to ensure the bank remains viable. The suspension was revoked after Carige said Saturday that it had won the support of underwriters and core shareholders.

