Bersani says No to PD alliance

Rome, November 20 - Pier Luigi Bersani, a senior member of the leftwing MDP party, on Sunday closed the door to the possibility of forming an alliance with the ruling Democratic Party ahead of elections early in 2018. "Enough of these theatrics, we'll see you after the elections," said Bersani, a former PD chief who was part of a group that split from the centre-right party earlier this year due to hostility to leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi.