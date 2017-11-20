Soccer: Roma prove title credentials in derby, Juventus lose

Rome, November 20 - AS Roma showed their title credentials with a deserved 2-1 over Lazio in the Rome derby on Saturday, while champions Juventus went down 3-2 at Sampdoria on Sunday. Leaders Napoli beat AC Milan 2-1 and Inter moved up to second place with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta. Napoli have 35 points from 13 games, two more than Inter and four more than Juve. Roma are fourth with 30 points, although they have a game in hand, as do fifth-placed Lazio on 28.