M5S win Ostia runoff (2)

Rome, November 20 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) candidate Giuliana Di Pillo won Sunday's runoff in local elections in the Rome seaside district of Ostia. Di Pillo won around 60% of the vote, compared to around 40% for the centre right's Monica Picca. The turnout was just 33.6%. Two years ago the municipality became the first in Rome to ever be dissolved for Mafia infiltration. "Well done Giuliana Di Pillo!," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a M5S member, said via Twitter. "The Roman people are with us and in favour of change".