M5S win Ostia runoff (3)

Rome, November 20 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) candidate Giuliana Di Pillo won Sunday's runoff in local elections in the Rome seaside district of Ostia. Di Pillo won around 60% of the vote, compared to around 40% for the centre right's Monica Picca. The turnout was just 33.6%. Two years ago the municipality became the first in Rome to ever be dissolved for Mafia infiltration. "Well done Giuliana Di Pillo!," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a M5S member, said via Twitter. "The Roman people are with us and in favour of change". Picca said that votes of the Spada criminal clan and of supporters of the far-right CasaPound party were key to the 5-Star Movement's victory in Sunday's runoff in Ostia. "We lost and they gained around 1,000 votes in the area of the seaplane base, where the CasaPound votes are concentrated," said Picca. When asked if she thought the Spada-linked vote went to Giuliana Di Pillo, Picca replied: "I certainly do".