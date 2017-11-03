Genoa

Indictment requested for 18 in deadly Genoa tower collapse (2)

Torre Piloti collapsed in 2013 after ship crash, killing nine

Genoa, November 3 - Prosecutors on Friday requested the indictment of 18 people and companies under investigation for the collapse in 2013 of a tower at the port of Genoa that killed nine people. The constructors of the Torre Piloti and the victims' employers are among those under investigation for the collapse, which occurred after the Jolly Nero ship crashed into it. According to prosecutors who have requested the indictments, the tower was built on a pier with no protection without taking into account the danger posed, for example, by ships maneuvering in front of it. The investigation kicked off after a lawsuit filed by Adele Chiello, the mother of one of the victims, Giuseppe Tusa.

