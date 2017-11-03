Court asks probe for false testimony in corruption trial (3)

Rome

Prosecutors to investigate testimony of Zingaretti, Bubbico

Rome, November 3 - A Rome criminal court has formally asked prosecutors to investigate the evidence given by 27 witnesses in the so-called 'Mondo di Mezzo' corruption trial, including Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and former deputy interior minister Filippo Bubbico, both members of the ruling Democratic Party, court sources said Friday. The court sent the testimony to the State attorney's office on October 27, suspecting that the witnesses gave false testimony during the trial. The testimonies to be investigated include those of the head of the Democratic Party's welfare department, Micaela Campana, the president of the regional council of Lazio, Daniele Leodori, and a former aide to ex-mayor Gianni Alemanno, Antonio Lucarelli. The court of first instance last July convicted high-profile defendants including clan leader Massimo Carminati and leftwing cooperative chief Salvatore Buzzi to 20 and 19 years in jail respectively in one of the trials into the so-called Mondo di Mezzo (Middle World) case on rigged contracts and kickbacks by gangsters and corrupt politicians in Rome. photo: Zingaretti

