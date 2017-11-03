Milan

API takes over TotalErg with 2,600 stations +RPT+ (3)

Raises outlets to 5,000, turnover to 6 bn

API takes over TotalErg with 2,600 stations +RPT+ (3)

(fixes typo in slug) Milan, November 3 - Italian petroleum group Anonima Petroli Italiana (API) on Friday bought 100% of petrol-station company TotalErg per 273 million euros, taking over 2,600 service stations as well as the logistics hub in Rome and a refinery at Trecate near Novara. API said it had this raised the number of its outlets to 5,000 all over Italy with an aggregate turnover of around six billion euros. API, founded in the Marche port city of Ancona in 1933, is a provider of crude oil for the petrochemical industry and a distributor of petroleum products. It is the most important subsidiary of the holding company Gruppo api (api Group), which also includes api Raffineria di Ancona SpA, api Energia SpA, Festival SpA, apioil Ltd, api GmbH and api Services Ltd. It is headquartered in Rome. TotalErg was formed by the merger of ERG and TotalErg Italia in 2010.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

di Valerio Colaci

Poliziotto si spara in servizio

Poliziotto si spara in servizio

Sigilli ad autocarrozzeria

Sigilli ad autocarrozzeria

di Rosario Pasciuto

Chi era Ignazio Schinella

Chi era Ignazio Schinella

80enne scomparso, avviate ricerche

80enne scomparso, avviate ricerche

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33