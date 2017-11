Six-year-old dies of meningitis in Bergamo (3)

Milan, November 3 - A six-year-old girl died of meningitis in Bergamo's Giovanni XXIII hospital late on Thursday, sources said Friday. The child lived and went to an elementary school in Rozzano, in the province of Milan, but she was on holiday in the Val Seriana area. She arrived in critical condition via air ambulance at around 19:00 Thursday and died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Samples have been sent to Milan's Policlinico hospital to establish what type of meningitis it was. Concerned parents pulled their children out of the girl's school. Some 75 people were given precautionary prophylactic treatment.