24% Italians trust Bank of Italy - survey

Rome, November 3 - Only 24% of Italians trust the Bank of Italy after its perceived mishandling of the Italian banking crisis, an SWG survey said Friday. Some 72% said the BoI should be reformed. An even smaller percentage of Italians, 16%, said they trusted the banking system though the European Central Bank's trust score rose to 41% from 32% in 2014. photo: newly confirmed BoI Governor Ignazio Visco