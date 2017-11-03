Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, UK statement on Hegazy (2)

Rome, November 3 - Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom released a joint statement on Friday saying they "are deeply concerned at the ongoing detention of human rights lawyer Ibrahim Metwally Hegazy", one of whose clients is the family of tortured and murdered Italian student Giulio Regeni. Metwally Hegazy was detained at Cairo airport on September 10th on his way to the UN Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances working group. "We are concerned at the detention conditions that Metwally Hegazy is reportedly enduring, and continue to call for transparency on prison conditions in Egypt," the statement said. "We call on the Egyptian authorities to ensure the freedom of civil society and the protection from torture that are enshrined in the Egyptian Constitution". Regeni's parents have voiced repeated concern for Hegazy. Regeni, 28, disappeared on his way to Taksim Square in Cairo on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His body, naked from the waist down and showing many signs of torture, was found on the highway to Alexandria on February 3. Egypt has denied its security forces, frequently accused of brutally repressing dissent, had anything to do with the case. Regeni was researching for his Cambridge University doctoral thesis the sensitive issue of independent street sellers' unions.