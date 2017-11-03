Palermo

Byzantine ship found off Ragusa

Near set of Inspector Montalbano series

Byzantine ship found off Ragusa

Palermo, November 3 - The wreck of a Byzantine ship has been found on the sea bed off Ragusa, sources said Friday. The ship was found a few hundred metres from the set for the Inspector Montalbano crime series, the source said. The wreck is now being examined by the University of Udine's Kaukana Project, backed by the Institute of Nautical Archaeology of College Station in Texas.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

di Valerio Colaci

Poliziotto si spara in servizio

Poliziotto si spara in servizio

Sigilli ad autocarrozzeria

Sigilli ad autocarrozzeria

di Rosario Pasciuto

Chi era Ignazio Schinella

Chi era Ignazio Schinella

80enne scomparso, avviate ricerche

80enne scomparso, avviate ricerche

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33