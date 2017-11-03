Byzantine ship found off Ragusa

Palermo
03/11/2017
Palermo, November 3 - The wreck of a Byzantine ship has been found on the sea bed off Ragusa, sources said Friday. The ship was found a few hundred metres from the set for the Inspector Montalbano crime series, the source said. The wreck is now being examined by the University of Udine's Kaukana Project, backed by the Institute of Nautical Archaeology of College Station in Texas.
