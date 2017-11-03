Soccer: Milan not good enough at moment admits Montella

Milan, November 3 - Under-fire AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has admitted that his side are underperforming after their poor form continued with a goalless draw at AEK in the Europa League on Thursday. "The teams deserved to draw, they did create a bit more in the first half while our tempo was too low," Montella said. "We did better in the second half and we went close to scoring. The boys fought. We have to do more and we know it. They didn't give us much space man-marking us. "We know that our men can do more, they are young talents with a great future lying ahead of them. "For those (new players) who came from foreign leagues, it's not easy to adapt to the Italian style of football". Seven-time European champions Milan are eighth in Serie A, 15 points behind leaders Napoli, despite spending big in the summer transfer market.