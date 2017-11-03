Rome

RAI 'natural place' for Renzi-Di Maio debate (2)

State broadcaster tells Fico

RAI 'natural place' for Renzi-Di Maio debate (2)

Rome, November 3 - State broadcaster RAI is the "natural location" for a debate Tuesday between ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, RAI told the head of the parliamentary RAI oversight committee, M5S bigwig Roberto Fico, on Friday. Di Maio had proposed small commercial TV La7, whose Tuesday night talk show Di Martedi gets higher ratings than its RAI counterpart Cartabianca, but Renzi countered by saying RAI was better because it "belongs to the citizens and not to a private entrepreneur". Another RAI talk show, Porta a Porta, has also been suggested.

