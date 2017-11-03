Milan best city for drivers, Naples happiest

Rome
03/11/2017
Rome, November 3 - Milan is the best city for driving in terms of traffic and services but the famously chaotic Naples has the happiest drivers, a survey from Waze said Friday. Bologna has the best-quality streets, the report said. Italy is one of the five worst European countries for motorists, of which the worst is Ukraine. Netherlands is the best place to drive in and the Philippines the worst, Waze said. photo: traffic in Naples
