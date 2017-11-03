Milan

Soccer: Inter can fight for title - Miranda (2)

Main aim to qualify for Champions League - defender on Facebook

Milan, November 3 - Inter Milan defender Joao Miranda said Friday that "I believe Inter can fight for the title" while stressing that "there is still lots to do". "We have to focus on winning against Torino," he said responding to fans ahead of Sunday's Serie A clash at the San Siro. "At the moment it is right to think about the title. But the main aim remains (to qualify) for the Champions". Inter are second in Serie A with 29 points from 11 games, two points behind leaders Napoli.

