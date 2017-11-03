Mattarella promulgates election law (3)

Rome, November 3 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday promulgated a new election law. The law, dubbed the Rosatellum after Democratic Party (PD) House Whip Ettore Rosato, sets up a two-thirds proportional and one-third first-past-the-post system. It has an entry bar of 3% for parties and 10% for coalitions. The law, which encourages parties to team up, has been blasted by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which never runs with others and which says the law is designed to stop it winning. The Rosatellum, which harmonises the hitherto contrasting laws in the House and Senate, was passed by an alliance of three of the biggest parties, the PD, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the Northern League (LN), as well as the small centrist Popular Area (AP). The other big party, the M5S, has also accused PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi of planning to team up after the next general election. The M5S accused Renzi and Berlusconi of "electoral fraud and had appealed to Mattarella not to sign the law. Polls say the elections, expected on March 18, will be inconclusive even after parties gather into alliances, making a grand coalition between left and right a possibility for the second time running.