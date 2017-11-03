Naples

ISIS fake passports 'made in Naples'

Moroccan woman 'handed papers to Brussels terrorist'

ISIS fake passports 'made in Naples'

Naples, November 3 - Fake passports used by ISIS-linked terrorists in the March 2016 Brussels airport attacks were made by a Moroccan woman in Naples, her Algerian former companion told police in the southern Italian city in January, according to Il Mattino. The Algerian said the woman, his former partner, "handed over the documents to one of the Brussels terrorists". His ex supplied fake papers to radical North Africans "all over Europe," the Naples daily said. These included one of the three Brussels terrorists, it said. Thirty-two people were killed and 300 injured in the three coordinated suicide bombings in Belgium on March 22, 20016. Two occurred at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella

di Valerio Colaci

Poliziotto si spara in servizio

Poliziotto si spara in servizio

Sigilli ad autocarrozzeria

Sigilli ad autocarrozzeria

di Rosario Pasciuto

Chi era Ignazio Schinella

Chi era Ignazio Schinella

80enne scomparso, avviate ricerche

80enne scomparso, avviate ricerche

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33