Turin, November 3 - Investigators are preparing to close their probe into the stampede in Turin's Piazza San Carlo during a big-screen projection of the Champions League soccer final between Juventus and Real Madrid five months ago, when a false terror scare set off a stampede that left over 1,500 people injured and one woman dead, sources said. The Turin prosecutor's office will send about 20 notices that the investigation is concluding to those involved, a circle that includes city directors as well as workers and managers who organised the event. This notice usually comes before a request for an indictment. The probe took two separate tracks, one to determine what caused the scare, and the other to determine if there were any managerial or organisational deficiencies related to the event itself. Investigators questioned about 200 people over the past five months. Maurizio Montagnese and Danilo Bessone, respectively the president and manager of Turin Tourism, which organised the event, are among those formally being investigated, as well as Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, for due cause. Appendino said she had yet to receive notice of investigation. She said "the Turin people want the truth about what happened in Piazza San Carlo." Appendino reiterated that she had "full confidence" in the judiciary.