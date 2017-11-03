Rome

Donations up 20% after food-waste law (2)

Produce going to charity instead of in the bin

Rome, November 3 - Donations of food to charities have increased by 20% since a law designed to combat food waste came into effect last year, the lawmaker behind the legislation, Maria Chiara Gadda of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said Friday. "The results are positive both in qualitative terms, with a 20% increase in donations certified by donors or voluntary associations, and in qualitative terms regarding the types of product recovered," she told an event organized by consumers association Codaons. Before the law came into effect on September 14, 2016, it was mostly possible only to donate long-life products. But now cooked food and fruit and vegetables can also be given to the needy. "There are highly worth products regarding big fresh produce markets and places of fun, such as cruise ships and big sporting events," said Gadda.

