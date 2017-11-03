Windy, rainy weekend looms (2)

Rome, November 3 - Italy is set for a windy and rainy weekend with snow over high ground, weathermen said Friday. "It's going to be the first big autumnal cold front after the reign of the anti-cyclones," said 3bmeteo.com's Edoardo Ferrara. "Finally, the long-awaited rain is going to come," he said. He said showers and thunderstorms would "ease the serious drought in many areas". Conditions will worsen in all parts tomorrow but "the wet and windy weather will really hit on Sunday", Ferrara said.