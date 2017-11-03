Orlando says wiretapping reform doesn't prevent them

Rome

Prosecutor Di Matteo says reform could cause evidence loss

Rome, November 3 - Italian Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Friday the new wiretapping reform doesn't reduce the possibility of conducting wiretaps, but rather is more selective on which ones are used. "They can be used only when absolutely necessary," Orlando told Repubblica TV. One of the reform's critics, anti-mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo, told Repubblica that important evidence could be at risk of being lost due to the reform and that it could also compromise the right to defence. Among the restrictions introduced, trojan horses can now only be used in mafia and corruption probes to trace culprits' computers. The reform aims to curb invasion of privacy and the publication of criminally irrelevant but embarrassing wiretaps.

