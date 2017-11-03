Go all the way on banks - Renzi (3)

Rome, November 3 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday that his centre-left group was determined to get to the bottom of who had responsibility for Italy's bank sector crisis. He said Italy needed the "truth" with "no skeletons in the closet. "Those who made mistakes must pay," Renzi said. "This is not populism, it is justice." Renzi said he was "certain" that a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis would be "very useful". The ex-premier recently criticised Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco's handling of the crisis and came out against his confirmation for a second term. Despite this, the government awarded Visco another six years in charge. Premier Paolo Gentiloni and President Sergio Mattarella warned that a PD motion criticising Visco might have undermined the central bank's autonomy and independence.