Need courage of faith when we pray - Pope tweet (2)

Vatican City, November 3 - Pope Francis said on Twitter on Friday that: "When we pray, we need to have the courage of faith. "Have trust that the Lord hears us!" he added on the @Pontifex account. Earlier this week Pope Francis said he sometimes falls asleep while he is praying. "When I go to pray sometimes I fall asleep. Saint Thérèse of Lisieux did it too. She used to say that the Lord, God, the Father likes it when you fall asleep," Francis told the young chaplain of Padua prison, Father Marco Pozza, on the latter's show on TV2000, which went out Wednesday, All Saints' Day.