Mattarella pardons Bearzi in L'Aquila quake collapse (2)

Former director of boarding schoool where three students died

Udine, November 3 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella issued a pardon on Friday for former boarding school director Livio Bearzi, who was sentenced to four years in prison for the deaths of three students when the school dormitory collapsed in the 2009 L'Aquila earthquake. Bearzi's attorney Stefano Buonocore told ANSA of the pardon and expressed "great satisfaction" over the decision. The pardon will allow Bearzi to work in the school system again. Bearzi was serving out his sentence under the supervision of social services, volunteering with a consortium that provides services to refugees. In late December 2015 he was released from jail after having served about a month and a half, when his request was approved to serve out his sentence under social services supervision.

