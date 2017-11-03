'ISIS drugs' seized in Gioia Tauro (3)

Rome
03/11/2017
Rome, November 3 - Italian finance police and customs officials on Friday seized a massive hoard of drugs in the southern port of Gioia Tauro which investigators suspect was part of a trafficking ring used by ISIS to finance terrorist activities, sources said. The consignment was made up of over 34 million pills of the so-called 'fighter drug', a synthetic substance that came from India and was headed to Libya. The sale of the Tramadol-based drugs in North Africa and the Middle East would have generated around 70 million euros. "The Tramadol-based drugs are produced in India and Pakistan at a very low cost," said finance police commander Renzo Nisi. "According to our information, each pill is sold for $2 in Libya. "They are used by fighters and terrorists, but not just them, as they suppress tiredness. "It is necessary to take four or five a day to feel an effect. "These pills can also be used to barter".
