Pope Francis homily for deceased cardinals and bishops

Vatican City, November 3 - Pope Francis on Friday celebrated Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica for deceased cardinals and bishops. "Today's celebration once more sets before us the reality of death," the pope said. "It renews our sorrow for the loss of those who were dear and good to us. Yet, more importantly, the liturgy increases our hope for them and for ourselves... "The faith we profess in the resurrection makes us men and woman of hope, not despair, men and women of life, not death, for we are comforted by the promise of eternal life, grounded in our union with the risen Christ".