FS rail company to make bourse debut 2019 - Mazzoncini (2)

Turin, November 3 - Renato Mazzoncini, the CEO of Italian rail company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS), said Friday that the group would not make its stock-market debut until 2019. "The bourse debut will definitely be in 2019," Mazzoncini said on the fringes of the presentation of the new Rock and Pop trains in Turin. "I rule out the possibility of indications arriving from the new parliament (after next year's general election) in 2018".