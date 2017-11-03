Italy's UN Security Council presidency begins

Rome, November 3 - Italy's month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council began on Wednesday, November 1. There is a very full agenda planned for the Italian presidency, the foreign ministry said. The main events include a briefing on Libya (16 November) and a briefing on the security challenges in the Mediterranean (17 November), which will be presided over by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, and also attended by the Secretary-General, Guterres, and the Special Representative of the UN for Libya, Salamé. On Wednesday the Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Vincenzo Amendola presided over the Security Council for a briefing by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. This was a very important event, since the last time a High Commissioner addressed the Security Council was in 2009. Undersecretary Amendola will travel to New York again on 21 November for an open debate on the trafficking of persons in conflict situations. On 30 November, there will be a briefing on the "Destruction and trafficking of cultural heritage by terrorist groups and in situations of armed conflict", one of the main themes of the Italian mandate. One of the first results achieved in this area was adoption by the Security Council of resolution 2347 last March. There will also be numerous other events dealt with in November in accordance with the frequency established by the Council. They mainly involve updates on a number of situations in the following countries: The Central African Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Sudan/Darfur, Libya, Burundi, Syria (regarding three different fronts: chemical weapons, humanitarian and political matters), the Middle East, as well as discussions on sanctions against North Korea.