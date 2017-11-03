Rimini Yacht 'fraud pirate' arrested in Libya (3)

Rome, November 3 - Giulio Lolli, the so-called 'fraud pirate' behind the Rimini Yacht case, has been arrested in Libya, sources said on Friday. Lolli had been a fugitive of Italian justice for seven years and two international capture warrants were for him issued by Rimini prosecutors. He was arrested by the RADA unit, a special forces group that reports to the Libyan interior ministry, the sources said. The Bolognese entrepreneur had previously been in a Libyan jail under the Muammar Gaddafi regime but was subsequently released by rebel militias. In Rimini he is accused of criminal association for fraud and extortion.