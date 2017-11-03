Rimini Yacht 'fraud pirate' arrested in Libya (3)

Rome
03/11/2017
Rome, November 3 - Giulio Lolli, the so-called 'fraud pirate' behind the Rimini Yacht case, has been arrested in Libya, sources said on Friday. Lolli had been a fugitive of Italian justice for seven years and two international capture warrants were for him issued by Rimini prosecutors. He was arrested by the RADA unit, a special forces group that reports to the Libyan interior ministry, the sources said. The Bolognese entrepreneur had previously been in a Libyan jail under the Muammar Gaddafi regime but was subsequently released by rebel militias. In Rimini he is accused of criminal association for fraud and extortion.
Le altre notizie
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella
di Valerio Colaci
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online