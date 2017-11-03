Soccer: Lazio reach Europa League knockout stage (2)

Rome
03/11/2017
Rome, November 3 - Lazio maintained their perfect record so far in the Europa League by beating Nice 1-0 at home on Thursday to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition as Group K winners. A late own goal by Nice's Maxime Le Marchand booked the Rome side's ticket for the last 32. AC Milan's poor form continued when they were held to a goalless draw at AEK Athens. The seven-time European champions remain top of Group D with eight points from four games despite their second consecutive 0-0 draw. Atalanta also missed the chance to reach the knockout stage early when they were held 1-1 at Apollon Limassol in Group E. They are joint top with Olympique Lyon with eight points.
Le altre notizie
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Auto contro un palo, morto mons. Ignazio Schinella
di Valerio Colaci
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online