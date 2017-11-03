Soccer: Lazio reach Europa League knockout stage (2)

Rome

AC Milan and Atalanta both draw

Rome, November 3 - Lazio maintained their perfect record so far in the Europa League by beating Nice 1-0 at home on Thursday to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition as Group K winners. A late own goal by Nice's Maxime Le Marchand booked the Rome side's ticket for the last 32. AC Milan's poor form continued when they were held to a goalless draw at AEK Athens. The seven-time European champions remain top of Group D with eight points from four games despite their second consecutive 0-0 draw. Atalanta also missed the chance to reach the knockout stage early when they were held 1-1 at Apollon Limassol in Group E. They are joint top with Olympique Lyon with eight points.

