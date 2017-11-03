Rome

'ISIS drugs' seized in Gioia Tauro (2)

Narcotics with street value of 50 million euros

Rome, November 3 - Italian finance police and customs officials on Friday seized a massive hoard of drugs in the southern port of Gioia Tauro which investigators suspect was part of a narcotics trafficking ring used by ISIS to finance terrorist activities, sources said. The consignment was made up of over 24 million pills of the so-called 'fighter drug', a synthetic opioid substance that came from India and was headed to Libya. The sale of the drugs in North Africa and the Middle East would have generated around 50 million euros.

