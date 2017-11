Florence bishop says no to keeping cremated ashes at home

Florence, November 2 - Florence Archbishop Giuseppe Betori on Thursday criticised the "increasing" fashion for keeping cremated remains at home. Speaking on All Souls Day, the day the Catholic Church remembers the dead, Betori said this practice was against the "inalienable dignity of the human person". The Vatican allowed cremation in 1963 but has always frowned on the practice. A year ago it issued new guidelines saying ashes cannot be scattered or kept at home but must be put in "holy places" like cemeteries.