Berlusconi vows Messina bridge, Taormina casino (3)

Catania
02/11/2017
Catania, November 2 - Ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday pledged to fulfill a long-time vow to build a bridge over the Messina Straits while on the stump for Sunday's Sicilian elections. The three-time former premier said the plan to build a road and rail link between Sicily and mainland Italy had been sunk by a previous centre-left government and he would resurrect it. He also pledged to build a casino in Taormina. Berlusconi said a Marshall Plan was needed for the Italian island, putting in "at least two billion euros a year". The FI leader added that a government deal between FI, the rightist populist Northern League (FN) and the rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) would be sealed at a dinner with FN leader Matteo Salvini and FdI leader Giorgia Meloni in Catania tonight.
