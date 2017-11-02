Mattarella sends condolences to Trump after NY attack

Rome, November 2 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella sent a message to US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressing condolences and Italy's support following the terrorist attack in New York on Tuesday. "With dismay I learned of the cowardly attack that once again dramatically hit the city of New York causing innocent victims," Mattarella said. "In this tragic circumstance I wish to confirm to you that Italy will always stand by the United States and all countries working to fight the ferocious and blind violence of terrorism and to defend the fundamental values of freedom and cohabitation for which New York is a recognized symbol in the world," he said.