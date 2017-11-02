Soccer: Eder extends until 2021 with Inter (2)

Milan, November 2 - Italy striker Eder on Thursday extended his contract with Inter Milan by one year until 2021. The 30-year-old Italo-Brazilian has scored 11 goals in 63 games since joining the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in January last year. He has 25 caps and six Italy goals. Eder has been used more sparingly by new coach Luciano Spalletti this season, playing in eight games for a total of 93 minutes. Inter said on its website: "FC Internazionale Milano is very pleased to announce that Eder Citadin Martins will remain a Nerazzurri player until 30th June 2021. "The Italian-Brazilian forward was born in Lauro Muller on 17th November 1986 and signed a contract extension today to extend his connection with the Nerazzurri which began in January last year. He's since scored 11 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions. "Inter and Eder, a story in black and blue that will continue! #InterIsComing #ForzaInter".