Renzi accepts Di Maio TV debate challenge (4)

Rome, November 2 - Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday said "I have accepted the (TV debate) challenge of the 5-Star Movement's premier candidate (Luigi Di Maio. See you Tuesday evening, friends". M5S leader Di Maio earlier challenged Renzi on Twitter to debate him on a Tuesday night talk show after Sunday's Sicilian elections, saying Renzi "has a deal to divvy up Sicily and Italy" with centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi. "I want a TV debate after the 5. Are you up for it?" Di Maio challenged the PD former premier. Renzi replied on Twitter "OK, Di Maio I accept your challenge. Tuesday November 7 is good for me. Let's decide whether to do it on (State broadcaster) RAI or another TV network. I'm in". Di Maio proposed the Di Martedì (On Tuesdays) programme fronted by former RAI presenter Giovanni Floris on La7, saying it was "the most watched" of that night's two political talk shows. The other is Cartabianca (Blank Paper) on RAI, hosted by journalist Bianca Berlinguer, daughter of the late Communist Party leader Enrico Berlinguer. Renzi countered by saying he would prefer RAI because "it belongs to the citizens, not to a private entrepreneur (media magnate and Torino owner Urbano Cairo)". "But we are ready to weigh all proposals, #November7," said Renzi spokesman marco Agnoletti.