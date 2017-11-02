F1: Ferrari SF70H was good says Marchionne (3)

Turin, November 2 - This year's Ferrari SF70H was a good car and "next year we'll do better," Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne said after Sebastian Vettel came second in this year's F1 championship to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. "We mean to stay in the Circus, but not at all costs," Marchionne added. "In 2017 we did well if you consider the point of departure", lagging far behind Mercedes, Marchionne said. Ferrari have done a lot to make up the speed gap on Mercedes this season but a string of mechanical problems and crashes helped the already faster Hamilton seal his fourth title in Mexico last Sunday with two races to go. Vettel, already a four-time champ with Red Bull, has said he is optimistic about getting a fifth with the Prancing Horse next year.