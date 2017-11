Orvieto councillor quits after citing 'Uncle Adolf' on Roma

Orvieto, November 2 - A town councillor in Orvieto was forced to quit Thursday after citing "Uncle Adolf" in replying to a resident's question about Roma women allegedly hanging around the train station. "Uncle Adolf tried to make some remedies, politically very incorrect, but even he didn't succeed," said budget councillor Massimo Gnagnarini. Mayor Giuseppe Germani, who heads a centre-left administration, told ANSA "this is a huge lapse that I do not agree with at all". In his resignation letter, Gnagnarini said "I want to free the administration from all consequences or embarrassment".