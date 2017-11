Renzi accepts Di Maio TV debate challenge (2)

Rome, November 2 - Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday said "I have accepted the (TV debate) challenge of the 5-Star Movement's premier candidate (Luigi Di Maio. See you Tuesday evening, friends". M5S leader Di Maio earlier challenged Renzi on Twitter to debate him on a Tuesday night talk show after Sunday's Sicilian elections, saying Renzi "has a deal to divvy up Sicily and Italy" with centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi. "I want a TV debate after the 5. Are you up for it," Di Maio challenged the PD former premier. Renzi replied on Twitter "OK, Di Maio I accept your challenge. Tuesday November 7 is good for me. Let's decide whether to do it on (State broadcaster) RAI or another TV network. I'm in".